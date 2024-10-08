Wilmer Valderrama’s ‘American Story’ is one of service to his family and his country
Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Wilmer Valderrama memoir, titled “An American Story: Everyone’s Invited” chronicles his family’s journey as Venezuelan immigrants in the United States. Throughout the memoir, Valderrama also outlines his time as an aspiring teen actor trying to make it in Hollywood and provide for his family, going to casting after casting until finally he was cast in his breakthrough role on “That ’70s Show” playing foreign exchange student Fez.