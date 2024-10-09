A former Arkansas deputy is sentenced for a charge stemming from a violent arrest caught on video

FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — A former Arkansas law enforcement officer who pleaded guilty to violating the civil rights of a man he repeatedly punched during a violent arrest in 2022 will be serving time in a medical facility. U.S. District Judge Susan O. Hickey on Wednesday sentenced former Crawford County sheriff’s Deputy Levi White to 63 months, according to court documents. White pleaded guilty in April to a felony count of deprivation of rights under color of law during the arrest of Randal Worcester outside a convenience store. Zackary King, another former deputy, is slated to be sentenced on Thursday.

