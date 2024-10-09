Advocates in Georgia face barriers getting people who were formerly incarcerated to vote

ATLANTA (AP) — A new report from The Sentencing Project estimates that the number of people who cannot vote because of prior convictions has decreased slightly, but advocates still struggle to turn this population out. In Georgia, almost 250,000 individuals with past convictions still can’t vote, the eighth highest rate in the country. People with past convictions who can vote often don’t know they can re-register or simply skip voting because they fear getting in trouble. Others don’t trust the government. The report finds that states vary in how permissive they are, which adds to people’s confusion.

