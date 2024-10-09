American Water cyberattack renews focus on protecting critical infrastructure

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A cyberattack continues to affect the nation’s largest regulated water and wastewater utility company, renewing a focus on the importance of protecting critical infrastructure. New Jersey-based American Water announced the cyberattack on Monday and said it would pause billing to customers. It said it became aware of the unauthorized activity on Thursday and immediately took protective steps, including shutting down certain systems. Those efforts continued Wednesday. The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the Environmental Protection Agency urged water systems to take immediate actions this year to protect the nation’s drinking water against breaches or other cyber intrusions.

