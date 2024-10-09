An inmate on trial with rapper Young Thug is now accused in a jailhouse bribery scheme

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia authorities say five people including an inmate connected to Atlanta rapper Young Thug are under arrest as part of an investigation into bribery and contraband circulating at the Fulton County detention center. One of the accused is a former guard at the facility. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office told news outlets Tuesday that 31-year-old Karmen Bailey was arrested Oct. 4 on four counts of violating the oath of a public officer, two counts of bribery, and two counts of obtaining, procuring or giving inmates prohibited items. Bailey is accused of accepting as much as $17,000 from relatives of inmates, including those of a man on trial as part of Young Thug’s gang and racketeering case.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.