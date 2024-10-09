US sanctions a leader of Sudan’s paramilitary group for fueling a brutal war

CAIRO (AP) — The United States has sanctioned a senior leader of Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces for supplying weapons for the 17-month-long war, which has killed more than 20,000 people. The U.S. Department of Treasury says Algoney Hamdan Daglo Musa controls a UAE-based front company that imported vehicles to Sudan on behalf of the paramilitary RSF and retrofitted them with machine guns. He’s the brother of RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo. War between the Sudanese military and the RSF broke out in April 2023 in the capital, Khartoum, and has spread across the country.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.