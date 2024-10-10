After a 2-year investigation, South African president won’t be charged over $580K hidden in a couch

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Prosecutors say South African President Cyril Ramaphosa won’t face criminal charges over a hidden cash scandal that was revealed more than two years ago and triggered an investigation by a special police unit. A former national security chief accused Ramaphosa in 2022 of kidnapping, bribery and other crimes in relation to the theft of $580,000 in U.S. banknotes that was stashed in a couch at the president’s ranch. The former security boss alleged Ramaphosa’s security detail tracked down and kidnapped the people who stole the money and bribed them to keep quiet over its existence. Ramaphosa denied wrongdoing. The police investigation had been active until Thursday’s announcement.

