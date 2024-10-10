Skip to Content
At least three injured in South-Central El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- According to El Paso Fire Department, at least three people have been injured in a crash at Val Verde St. and Paisano Dr. in South-Central El Paso.

El Paso Fire says the call for the crash came in at 8:32 p.m. So far, three people have been taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Officials have not yet said what lead to the crash.

We have an ABC-7 crew en route to the crash, and will let you know when we learn more information.

