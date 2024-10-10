Atlantic City mayor and his wife plead not guilty to beating their daughter
Associated Press
MAYS LANDING, N.J. (AP) — The first couple of New Jersey’s Atlantic City have pleaded not guilty to beatings and other abuse of their teenage daughter. Mayor Marty Small Sr. and Atlantic City schools Superintendent La’Quetta Small appeared in court Thursday. They were indicted last month on child endangerment and other charges. Prosecutors say both hit and emotionally abused the teenager in December and January. Their lawyer says the case involves a private family matter that is not a crime. The principal of the girl’s school is also accused of not reporting the abuse to authorities and instead going to the Smalls with the girl’s allegations.