Bestselling author Brendan DuBois indicted for possession of child sexual abuse materials

BRENTWOOD, N.H. (AP) — A best-selling mystery writer who was arrested this summer in New Hampshire for alleged possession of child sexual abuse materials has been formally indicted on six felony counts. A Rockingham County grand jury returned the indictments against Brendan DuBois, who has been detained since he turned himself in to Exeter police in July. A lawyer for the 65-year-old DuBois did not immediately respond to a request for comment. He’s due to be arraigned Oct. 23.

