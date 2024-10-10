Las Cruces Police to host first shopping cart take-back day ahead of new ordinance enforcement

LAS CRUCES, NM (KVIA) -- The Las Cruces Police Department is hosting the first shopping cart take-back day today, October 10, as part of efforts to prepare residents for the enforcement of a new ordinance aimed at reducing shopping cart theft and displacement.

The ordinance, passed by the Las Cruces City Council in August, will officially be enforced starting October 16. The law requires businesses to submit a shopping cart management plan, while individuals found in possession of shopping carts outside business premises can face petty misdemeanor charges, which may include court fines, jail time, or community service.

Lt. Joy Wiitala of the Las Cruces Police Department told ABC-7 the ordinance is not just about penalizing individuals but also providing support for those who may be using the carts for personal reasons.

“We want to take into account not just the community concerns in reference to the stolen carts, which is important, but also the community concerns when it does come to the population groups that are in possession of those carts as well, mainly our unhoused community,” Wiitala said.

During the take-back event, residents will be able to return shopping carts they may have used without facing penalties. In exchange, officers will provide alternatives such as wagons or backpacks for belongings if needed. Wiitala emphasized that the focus is on understanding individuals’ stories and addressing their needs with compassion.

“Every individual that's potentially going to be in possession of these carts is going to have some type of story, some type of backstory," Wiitala said. "As officers, we want to take a look at what that story is and how we're addressing it the best that we can."

The city plans to hold a second Take-Back Day on October 15, just before the ordinance is enforced.

Both take-back days will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

