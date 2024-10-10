Missing Mexican human rights activist and lawyer regularly received threats

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A human rights lawyer and activist missing for nearly a week in southern Mexico regularly received threats related to her work. Sandra Estefana Domínguez Martínez and her husband were last seen Oct. 4, in the town of María Lombardo de Caso, in eastern Oaxaca on the border with Veracruz. The prominent feminist activist and defender of the Mixe Indigenous peoples, native to Oaxaca’s eastern highlands, is herself of Mixe descent. Joaquín Galvan, a Oaxacan activist and close friend of Domínguez, believes that her work and persistent complaints against state officials is related to her disappearance.

