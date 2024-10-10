Rafael Nadal’s career timeline is filled with titles, rivalries and injuries

Rafael Nadal announced his retirement from tennis on Thursday, signaling the end to a career that spanned two decades and 22 Grand Slam titles, including 14 on his favorite clay at Roland Garros, and 92 singles titles overall. Here is a look at the victories, losses, rivalries and injuries that have marked the 38-year-old Spaniard’s career. His last professional appearance will be competing for Spain at the Davis Cup.

