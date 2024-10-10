Teen held in fatal 2023 crash into Las Vegas bicyclist captured on video found unfit for trial

LAS VEGAS (AP) — One of two teenagers charged with murder in the fatal video-recorded crash of an allegedly stolen car into a bicyclist in Las Vegas last year has been found unfit to stand trial next month. Court records showed Thursday that a judge on Wednesday committed the teen, now 19, to custody in a secure state psychiatric facility. That suspends the criminal charges against him until he is deemed competent. The teen and a younger co-defendant were arrested after a series of car thefts and hit-and-run vehicle incidents in August 2023. The Associated Press isn’t naming them due to their ages. The bicyclist who died was a 64-year-old retired former police chief from the Los Angeles-area city of Bell.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.