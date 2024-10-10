‘The View’ co-hosts come out swinging at Donald Trump a day after he insulted them

NEW YORK (AP) — The hosts of ABC’s “The View” are responding to Donald Trump a day after he insulted co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Whoopi Goldberg. The co-hosts walked onto the set Thursday to the song “Dirty” by Christina Aguilera. Goldberg noted that was one of the words Trump used to attack the show. Hostin, a lawyer and senior legal correspondent for ABC News, added: “I admit I may not have spent as much time in a courtroom as you have.” On Wednesday, Trump called Hostin “dumber than Kamala” and Goldberg “filthy dirty.”

