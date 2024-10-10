UN-backed experts say Israel is destroying Gaza’s health sector and both sides have tortured people

A U.N. commission has accused Israel of destroying Gaza’s health care system through “relentless and deliberate attacks” in its yearlong war with Hamas. It also said Palestinian prisoners and Israeli hostages have been tortured and sexually abused. The expert panel was commissioned in 2021 by the U.N.-backed Human Rights Council to look into rights violations and abuses in Israel and the Palestinian areas it controls. Led by Navi Pillay, a former U.N. human rights chief, they are independent experts and do not speak for the world body. Israel has long accused the U.N. of being biased against it and has not cooperated with the commission, which released its latest report on the war on Thursday.

