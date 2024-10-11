A hiker dies in a fall at Arches National Park in Utah
MOAB, Utah (AP) — A hiker has died in a fall on a popular trail at Arches National Park in Utah. Park officials say the 68-year-old man from Paramus, New Jersey, fell Tuesday morning. Resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful. The fall happened near an overlook on Devils Garden Trail. That’s a popular trail in the park known for its 2,000 sandstone arches. The park is home to the world’s highest concentration of natural arches. The hiker’s name has not been released.