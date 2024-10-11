Ex-US Army soldier asks for maximum 40 years in prison but gets a 14-year term for IS plot

NEW YORK (AP) — A former U.S. Army soldier made a surprise sentencing-day request to receive the maximum 40-year prison sentence for trying to help the Islamic State group kill American troops. But a judge on Friday rejected his ask and gave him 14 years behind bars instead. Cole Bridges and two of his former commanders told Judge Lewis J. Liman in Manhattan federal court that they believed a 40-year term was appropriate. His lawyer asked that he be freed after serving nearly four years in a federal jail. Bridges pleaded guilty last year to providing material support to the Islamic State.

