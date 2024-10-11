Martinique’s airport shuts down as violent protesters overrun tarmac and try to break in

PARIS (AP) — Hundreds of passengers are stranded in the capital of the French Caribbean island of Martinique after its international airport was forced to shut down as violent protesters attempted to break in. The airport said in a statement on Thursday night that “no departing or arriving flights will be operated” until further notice. Videos posted on social media show the protesters, some hooded, invading the International Airport of Martinique Aimé Césaire, some attempting to force its main entrance, where hundreds of passengers had taken shelter. Police securing the entrance can be seen fending off assaults and sending what appears to be tear gas in the direction of the demonstrators.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.