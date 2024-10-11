Skip to Content
MLB moves start of Tigers-Guardians decisive ALDS Game 5 from night to day

CLEVELAND (AP) — Citing weather issues, Major League Baseball moved the start time of Saturday’s decisive Game 5 of the AL Division Series between Detroit and Cleveland from 8:08 p.m. to a 1:08 p.m. The change was announced Friday as the Tigers were going through a workout at Progressive Field. Cleveland evened the back-and-forth series by rallying to win Game 4 on Thursday night. Pinch-hitter David Fry’s two-run homer in the seventh inning helped the AL Central champions avoid elimination.

