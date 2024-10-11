Skip to Content
Nobuyo Oyama, voice actor for beloved Japanese cartoon robotic cat Doraemon, dies at age 90

TOKYO (AP) — Nobuyo Oyama, the raspy voice of Doraemon, the beloved cartoon robotic cat from the future, has died. She was 90. Her agency says Oyama, who voiced the blue-and-white robotic cat for more than a quarter century, died of natural causes on Sept. 29. Created by the cartoonist Fujiko F. Fujio in 1970, Doraemon and the story of his friendship with Nobita, a good-hearted but somewhat lazy boy, became hugely popular. The manga and anime series have been read and watched by millions of fans in Japan and across the world and have been translated into dozens of languages.

