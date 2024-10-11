Trial on hold for New Jersey man charged in knife attack that injured Salman Rushdie

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — The attempted murder trial of the man charged with injuring author Salman Rushdie in a 2022 knife attack in New York has been put on hold. An appellate judge in Rochester issued a stay late Friday halting proceedings until the court considers a defense request to move the trial. Jury selection had been scheduled to start Tuesday in Chautauqua County Court. District Attorney Jason Schmidt says the trial is now off until further notice. Hadi Matar is charged with attempted murder and assault in the stabbing, which happened as Rushdie was about to speak at the Chautauqua Institution.

