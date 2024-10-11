Turkish citizens fleeing Lebanon mourn the homes and family left behind

ON BOARD THE TCG SANCAKTAR (AP) — Two evacuation ships have docked at the Turkish port of Mersin, bringing Turkish citizens and their families back from Lebanon amid an escalation of the war in the Middle East, this time between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. Those who arrived in Turkey were glad to be safe but grieved for the homes and family they had had to leave behind, and many vowed to go back as soon as they could. The two evacuation ships were part of a convoy of six-vessels that departed Mersin on Wednesday, carrying some 300 tons of humanitarian aid to Lebanon, including food, tents and blankets.

