United Airlines adding 8 new international destinations to itinerary for next summer
AP Business Writer
United Airlines is adding eight new international destinations to its itinerary for next summer. The airline, which said that this is its biggest international expansion ever with more than 760 weekly flights, will also be adding some new routes. Beginning in May, travelers departing from Newark, New Jersey will be able to visit locations including Bilbao, Spain; Faro, Portugal and Palermo, Italy. In June, the airline will start offering flights from Newark to Madeira Island, Portugal and Nuuk, Greenland.