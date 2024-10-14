Border city residents blame Mexican army and National Guard for the deaths of a nurse and 8-year-old
Associated Press
CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico (AP) — Human rights activists in the violent Mexican border city of Nuevo Laredo, across from Laredo, Texas, are blaming the army and National Guard troops in the deaths of a nurse and an 8-year-old girl. Relatives said over the weekend the victims were apparently caught in crossfire. The shooting deaths, if confirmed, would mark the second time in two weeks that Mexican military forces have killed civilians. It would also bring to three the number of children or adolescents killed in incidents involving military forces: an 11-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy were killed, apparently by soldiers, on Oct. 1 in the southern state of Chiapas.