Cavaliers break ground on new state-of-the-art training facility scheduled to open in 2027
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland guard Donovan Mitchell grabbed a shovel and was one of the dignitaries who took part in a groundbreaking ceremony for the Cavaliers’ new, state-of-the-art downtown training facility scheduled to open in 2027. Mitchell and several of his teammates joined Mayor Justin Bibb and others in unofficially starting construction of the Cleveland Clinic Global Peak Performance Center. The building will encompass 210,000 square feet and be part of a massive re-development on the banks of Cuyahoga River. The project is being funded by owner Dan Gilbert. Mitchell signed a three-year contract extension with the Cavs this summer.