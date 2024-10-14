China’s exports slow sharply in September, adding to worries over the economy

HONG KONG (AP) — China’s exports slowed sharply in September as global demand weakened, adding to worries over how to recharge growth in the world’s second-largest economy. The Chinese customs office reported Monday that exports rose 2.4% in dollar terms last month, down from 8.7% year-on-year growth in August. Imports rose just 0.3% in September. Estimates had been for much faster growth. The U.S. and Europe have raised tariffs on China’s exports of electric vehicles and other products, darkening the outlook for China’s trade as an engine of growth. China recorded a trade surplus of $81.71 billion in September, down from $91.02 billion in August. Other data released Monday showed weakening in inflation and falling wholesale prices for manufacturers.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.