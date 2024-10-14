Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa expected to play again this season

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is expected to play football again in 2024 after being diagnosed with his third concussion in two years earlier this season. Coach Mike McDaniel says Tagovailoa had “positive” meetings with neurologists during the Dolphins bye week, though he remains in concussion protocol and on injured reserve. Tagovailoa isn’t eligible to return until Miami’s game against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8, and McDaniel said the quarterback will continue consulting experts to determine when it will be safe for him to play. Tagovailoa got hurt in a Week 2 game against Buffalo when he collided with Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin.

