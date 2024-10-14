Father of 10-year-old girl found dead in the UK called police from Pakistan to say he killed her

LONDON (AP) — A jury has heard that the father of a 10-year-old girl found dead in her home in England fled to Pakistan and called U.K. police from there to say he had killed her. Urfan Sharif, is on trial at London’s Central Criminal Court accused of Sara Sharif’s murder, alongside his partner and brother. Opening the trial, prosecutor William Emlyn Jones said all three defendants had played a part in a “campaign of abuse” against Sara leading to her death. Police found Sara’s body under a blanket in a bunk bed at her home in Woking, southwest of London, in August 2023, with dozens of injuries including extensive bruising and fractures.

