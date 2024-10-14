Florida government finds fault with abortion ballot measure over ads and petitions

Florida’s government has threatened TV stations over an ad promoting an abortion-rights ballot measure and is now alleging fraud in petitions to get it before voters. The group promoting the ballot measure says the state is attempting to “silence voters.” The state contends that the ad is false and dangerous and that the signature-gathering was faulty. The measure would expand abortion rights if it gets at least 60% of the vote in the Nov. 5 election. If that happens, it would likely invalidate a ban that Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis championed on most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

