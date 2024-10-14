Italy sends the first ship with migrants to Albania as rights groups warn of a dangerous precedent

ROME (AP) — Italy is transferring the first group of migrants to Albania as part of a contentious plan to process thousands of asylum-seekers outside its borders. A naval ship departed on Monday with 16 men — 10 from Bangladesh and six from Egypt — who were rescued at sea after departing from Libya. Italy’s Interior Ministry says the ship is expected to arrive in Albania on Wednesday morning. The five-year deal was endorsed last year by the European Commission president as an example of “out-of-box thinking” in tackling the migration issue, but human rights groups say it sets a dangerous precedent.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.