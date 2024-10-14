St. Louis schools, struggling to get kids to classes, suspend bus vendor

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A statement from St. Louis Public Schools says the district has suspended routes operated by one vendor after determining the buses violated safety standards. The Monday announcement comes as the district grapples with a school bus driver shortage. The statement didn’t name the vendor, but the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported days earlier that the vendor Reed 2 Reed was operating at least seven school buses that didn’t meet safety requirements. Some didn’t have an extending arm attached to the front bumper or lacked signage required by state law. The operator of Reed 2 Reed declined to comment Monday.

