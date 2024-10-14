Steelers fan says Raiders fan punched her in the face in stands at Allegiant Stadium

By Chris Hoffman

Click here for updates on this story

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Steelers fan is recovering at home after allegedly being assaulted during the team’s game on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

Jen Mascaro was sitting a few rows back from the endzone on Sunday when she says a Raiders fan behind her threw their beer and hit someone a couple of rows ahead of them.

“The kid took it. He was fine. He turned around and they had some words,” Mascaro said.

Her friend she was with went to security, as did the man who allegedly threw the beer. Video circulating online of the incident starts during that time. On the way back, the video shows Mascaro and him exchanging some words before he appears to throw his beer in her face.

The video then shows Mascaro following the man and taking a few punches at him before the two are separated.

“I don’t know if he was trying to just throw a drink in our face, but the drink never left his hand. So, he punched me in the face with the can in his hand,” Mascaro said.

Mascaro said she was bleeding from her eyebrow, lost consciousness and was taken to a local hospital by ambulance. She had to get stitches above her eye.

The man in the video told KDKA-TV that while he doesn’t condone his actions, he said he never hit Mascaro.

“I’m just glad he didn’t hit me in the actual eye, and this is all that happened. It could have been worse. He was a big guy, and I’m not a very big girl,” Mascaro said.

She said she couldn’t sleep on Sunday night because of a headache following the incident. She said the situation should have never escalated.

“It’s disappointing. We’re just trying to have fun. There were kids in the section. For them to see that behavior is disappointing,” Mascaro said on Monday.

KDKA-TV reached out to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department about the incident and is waiting to hear back. The man in the video says there is a case against him.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.