What ‘training to failure’ means and how to incorporate it into your workout
AP Medical Writer
LONDON (AP) — Just how much pain do you have to endure to benefit from weight training? Fitness experts say that depends on what you’re trying to accomplish. For years, some trainers have instructed gym-goers that to get the best results, they need to train “until failure,” meaning until you physically cannot do one more repetition or exercise. Some recent studies, however, suggest this extreme regimen may only benefit certain people. Experts say training until complete exhaustion may help build bigger muscles, but the extreme regimen is probably unnecessary if you’re just trying to increase your fitness and strength.