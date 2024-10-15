Family of Tennessee employee who died in Hurricane Helene flooding files wrongful death lawsuit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The family of a Tennessee employee who was killed by catastrophic flooding caused by Hurricane Helene has filed a wrongful death lawsuit. According to the lawsuit filed against the company, workers were forced to stay at their posts even when managers knew conditions were becoming dangerous. Johnny Peterson was among the Impact Plastics employees who died Sept. 27 after Hurricane Helene’s flooding hit Erwin, a small, rural town in eastern Tennessee. The raging waters swept 11 people away, and only five were rescued. The suit names Impact Plastics and company owner Gerald O’Connor as defendants. O’Connor’s attorney did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment Tuesday.

