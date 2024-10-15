Former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Jake E. Lee shot multiple times in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former guitarist for Ozzy Osbourne, Jake E. Lee was shot multiple times in Las Vegas but is expected to recover. Las Vegas police said in an emailed statement that he was shot around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday and was taken to a hospital for treatment. No arrests have been made, and the police department said its investigation was ongoing into the shooting in a neighborhood about 10 miles south of the Strip. The 67-year-old Lee played guitar in several bands in the glam metal scene of Los Angeles’ Sunset Strip in the 1980s. He joined Ozzy Osbourne’s band in 1982 and left in 1987. He most recently led Red Dragon Cartel.

