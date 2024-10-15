Justice Department to monitor voting in Ohio county after sheriff’s comment about Harris supporters

RAVENNA, Ohio (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department will send election monitors to an Ohio county where a sheriff was recently accused of intimidating voters in a social media post. The Justice Department said Tuesday it will monitor Portage County’s compliance with federal voting rights laws during early voting and on Election Day. Federal officials say voters there have raised concerns about intimidation. Republican Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski recently came under fire for a social media post in which he said people with Kamala Harris yard signs should have their addresses written down so that immigrants can be sent to live with them if the Democrat wins the presidency.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.