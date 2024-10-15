Russian Olympic Committee president to step down. Neutral athletes competed at Paris Games

The president of the suspended Russian Olympic Committee plans to step down after six years in charge. Stanislav Pozdnyakov’s statement comes just over two months after a delegation of 15 Russians competed at the Paris Olympics as “Individual Neutral Athletes” without the national flag or anthem. The athletes did not represent the ROC and Pozdnyakov had been sharply critical of the neutral rules. Pozdnyakov says a board meeting next month is expected to set a date to elect his replacement.

