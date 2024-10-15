Suspect in mass shootings in South Africa that left 18 dead abandons his bail application

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — A man charged with killing 18 people in mass shootings in two separate homes on the same night in South Africa has abandoned his bail application and remains in custody. Siphosoxolo Myekethe is charged with 18 counts of murder and illegal possession of a firearm. He is accused of killing the victims with an AK-47-style rifle. Prosecutors say Myekethe was out of prison on parole at the time of the shootings after having been convicted of murder in another case. The mass shootings happened last month in a village in the rural outskirts of the town of Lusikisiki in Eastern Cape province.

