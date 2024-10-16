A Palestinian student was asleep in his tent at a hospital when an Israeli strike brought an inferno

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Shaban al-Dalu, a 19-year-old Palestinian university student, had survived an Israeli strike on a mosque when, only a week later, he was killed in a new strike on the courtyard of the central Gaza hospital where his family was sheltering. The strike triggered a fire that swept through the tent camp, killing five people including al-Dalu and his mother. Dozens, including children, were severely burned. The Israeli military said it targeted militants hiding out among civilians, without providing evidence.

