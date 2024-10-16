A worker at a Crimean wildlife park has been killed by lions

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — A worker at a wildlife park in Crimea has died after being attacked by lions. According to the Russian Investigative Committee’s office in the Russia-annexed peninsula, the death occurred when the worker went into a cage at the Taigan park to clean it. The cage held three lions, but the worker did not lock an internal door that would have separated her from them, the committee said in a statement. The Taigan park, about 22 miles east of the Crimean capital Simferopol, holds about 60 lions on more than 75 acres of land. Russia unilaterally annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, but most of the world does not recognize it as Russian territory.

