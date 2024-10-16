Abortion rights group sues after Florida orders TV stations to stop airing ad

A group campaigning for a Florida abortion-rights measure is suing state officials over their order to TV stations to stop airing one ad. TV stations kept the commercial on the air even after the state’s health department claimed it was false and dangerous and needed to be removed. The group behind it, Floridians Protecting Freedom, said it was accurate and is protected political speech. The organization says Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’s administration is using public resources and government authority to denigrate materials supporting the ballot measure. There has been a series of legal disputes over the measure.

