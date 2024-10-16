An earthquake measuring 5.9 hits eastern Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A moderately strong earthquake has struck eastern Turkey, causing widespread panic. There is no immediate report of any serious injury or damage. The earthquake with a magnitude 5.9 struck the town of Kale in Malatya province on Wednesday. It was also felt in the cities of Diyarbakir, Elazig, Erzincan and Tunceli. A TV report said that people in the region left homes in panic. Malatya was one 11 provinces that was devastated by a powerful earthquake that hit struck parts of Turkey and northern Syria last year, killing more than 53,000 people in Turkey.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.