Japan records trade deficit on weak yen, slowing exports

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has reported its exports to key destinations like China fell in September, leading it to rack up a trade deficit of about $2 billion for the month. Finance Ministry data released Thursday showed a deficit of 3.1 trillion yen or about $21 billion for the first half of the fiscal year. Japan’s exports in September fell 1.7% from the same month a year earlier, the first such decline in 10 months. It was unclear if the drop, which was unexpected, reflected weaker demand in other major economies, since exports to other Asian countries rose. It also could be partly due to temporary disruptions like a recent typhoon.

