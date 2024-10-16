Judge in Trump election case orders prosecutors to look for, produce info from Pence documents probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal judge overseeing the election interference case against Donald Trump has directed prosecutors to search for and provide to the former president’s lawyers any Justice Department information related to a separate investigation into Mike Pence’s handling of classified documents. Trump’s lawyers had argued that that information could be relevant to their defense to the extent it shows that Pence, Trump’s vice president, had “an incentive to curry favor with authorities” and implicate Trump while facing his own investigation into the retention of classified documents in his Indiana home. The judge’s order, though, mostly rejected the categories of evidence that Trump had sought from prosecutors, including about the 2020 election and the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

