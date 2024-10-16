Man arrested after allegedly setting a playground on fire in Ciudad Juárez

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One man was arrested after allegedly setting a playground on fire at a park in Ciudad Juárez on Sunday, October 13th.

42-year-old Ariel Ernesto L. is being identified as the suspect.

Ciudad Juárez officials say the fire happened at a park in the Libertad neighborhood. Authorities say police responded to 911 calls of a fire. Officials say police spoke to neighbors in the area who claimed Ariel Ernesto L. was the person who set the playground on fire.