Q&A: Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal’s ‘La Máquina’ explores masculinity and aging in boxing story

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal embark on another on-screen project co-starring in Hulu’s first Spanish language production “La Máquina” now streaming. That’s 12 years after working together in the 2012 film “Casa de Mi Padre.” “La Máquina” tells the story of an aging boxer whose manager and close friend secures him one last shot at a comeback. Their final shot at victory is challenged when mysterious forces pose threats that could mean they lose the fight or he loses his life.

