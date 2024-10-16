Supreme Court allows a rule limiting pollution from coal-fired power plants to remain in effect

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has allowed a Biden administration rule aimed at limiting planet-warming pollution from coal-fired power plants to remain in place as legal challenges play out. The order Wednesday comes after Republican-led states and industry groups had asked the justices to halt the rule. The challengers argued that the Environmental Protection Agency overstepped and imposed unattainable standards. Environmental groups have said the standards are reasonable, cost-effective and achievable, and well within EPA’s legal responsibility to control harmful pollution. An appeals court had allowed the rule to go into effect.

