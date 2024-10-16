The bodies of 5 Russian climbers who died on a Nepal peak have been retrieved

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — The bodies of five Russian mountaineers who died on the world’s seventh-highest peak were retrieved from the mountain and flown to Kathmandu. The bodies were picked up from base camp by rescue helicopters on Wednesday. They were then transported from the airport in Kathmandu to the morgue at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital. The Russians were climbing the 8,167-meter-high Mount Dhaulagiri during Nepal’s autumn climbing season. The climbers were reported missing on Oct. 6 and a rescue helicopter spotted their bodies two days later. Bad weather and the location of the bodies made it difficult for rescuers to retrieve the bodies.

