The US government announces $861 million for two solar farms in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.S. Department of Energy has announced an $861 million loan guarantee to build two solar photovoltaic farms in Puerto Rico as persistent power outages plague the U.S. territory. The project would be located in the southern coastal towns of Guayama and Salinas and backed by Clean Flexible Energy LLC, a subsidiary of The AES Corporation and TotalEenrgies Holdings USA Inc. U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm said Wednesday that the project would add up to 200 megawatts of solar generation and another 285 megawatts of storage capacity to Puerto Rico’s grid. The project is expected to generate enough energy to power some 43,000 homes.

